Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $5.91 Million Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 65.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 252,588 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.00, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.35 million. Twitter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $20,474,082.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,620,138.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $229,265.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,141,654 shares of company stock worth $158,388,186 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

