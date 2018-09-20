Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.78.

In other Align Technology news, insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total transaction of $9,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,847,413.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,648 shares of company stock worth $20,577,327 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $379.94 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.31 and a 12-month high of $393.98. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.