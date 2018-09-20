Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 132,345 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 171.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132,345 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 533.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Buckingham Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,465.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $190.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $152.47 and a one year high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

