Nokia Oyj (NOK) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.56 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.86.

NOK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 94,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,315. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,242,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2,240.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,611,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201,275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,583,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 17.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,177,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 752,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 584.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,000,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

