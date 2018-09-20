Nokia Oyj (NOK) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.56 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.86.
NOK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 94,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,315. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,242,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2,240.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,611,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201,275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,583,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 17.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,177,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 752,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 584.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,000,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.
