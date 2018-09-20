Nokia Oyj (CPH) (NOKIA) Given a €4.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj (CPH) (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Nokia Oyj (CPH) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cfra set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on Nokia Oyj (CPH) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Nokia Oyj (CPH) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Nokia Oyj (CPH) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Nokia Oyj (CPH) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj (CPH) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.54 ($6.44).

Shares of HEL NOKIA opened at €4.68 ($5.44) on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

