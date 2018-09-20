Noble (NE) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.30. Noble shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 6964121 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Noble in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Noble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Noble had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 81.87%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,640,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,330,000 after buying an additional 2,346,793 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noble during the second quarter worth about $12,669,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,605,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after buying an additional 1,720,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 263.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,973,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,431,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,792,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 1,389,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

