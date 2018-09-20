NMI (NMIH) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NMIH has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

NMIH opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.12. NMI has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter. NMI had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.23%. research analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 15,800 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $269,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,234.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 81,972 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,741,085.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,658,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,773,197. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 70.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $126,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $144,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

