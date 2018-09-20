Nimiq Exchange Token (NET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $71,621.00

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Nimiq Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.21 million and $71,621.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq Exchange Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00849065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002376 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00022983 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Nimiq Exchange Token Token Profile

Nimiq Exchange Token (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nimiq Exchange Token’s official website is nimiq.com

Buying and Selling Nimiq Exchange Token

Nimiq Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.