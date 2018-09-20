Nike’s (NKE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a $84.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Nike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group raised Nike from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nike from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.60. 137,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,961. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. Nike has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Nike declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $8,241,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,914.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,325,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

