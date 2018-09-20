Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Monday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $531.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Herlache sold 870 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $47,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1,294.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

