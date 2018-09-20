Nicolas Breteau Buys 15,000 Shares of Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Stock

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £42,900 ($55,881.20).

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 294.30 ($3.83) on Thursday. Tp Icap Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 438.79 ($5.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.60 ($7.30).

Get Tp Icap alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

TCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Friday, June 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 499.13 ($6.50).

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.