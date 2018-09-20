Nicolas Breteau Buys 15,000 Shares of Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Stock

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £42,900 ($55,881.20).
Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 294.30 ($3.83) on Thursday. Tp Icap Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 438.79 ($5.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.60 ($7.30).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.
Tp Icap Company Profile
TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.
