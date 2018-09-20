Newriver Reit (NRR) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a report issued on Wednesday.

NRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 380 ($4.95) to GBX 340 ($4.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

NRR opened at GBX 250.33 ($3.26) on Wednesday. Newriver Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 275.50 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 374.50 ($4.88).

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart acquired 17,600 shares of Newriver Reit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,045.46).

NewRiver REIT pic (ticker: NRR) is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The Company is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector. Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led shopping centres with assets under management of £1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets.

