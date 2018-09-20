New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.4% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 86,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 60,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 67,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 256,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,821,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,400 shares of company stock worth $81,052,754. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $218.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,072.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research raised their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.53.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

