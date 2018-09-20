Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) PT Raised to $142.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,262. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $56.18 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3,156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 130,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C.

