Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Holdings Boosted by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after buying an additional 1,534,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 39,296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 926,996 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 49,540.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 905,594 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after buying an additional 837,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,367,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $366.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $176.55 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $364,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.57, for a total transaction of $294,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,274.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,895 shares of company stock valued at $113,191,907. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Netflix to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.10.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

