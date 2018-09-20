Neenah Inc (NP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Neenah worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neenah by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,566,000 after acquiring an additional 62,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 327.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean T. Erwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $79,200.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $350,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $467,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NP opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.07. Neenah Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

NP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

