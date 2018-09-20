Navient (NAVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

