Natixis Purchases New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,933,000 after buying an additional 58,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,848,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,351,000 after buying an additional 1,906,796 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,435,000 after buying an additional 1,061,000 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,524,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,185,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,596,000 after buying an additional 46,341 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BTIG Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $164,271.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,676,445.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $502,745.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

