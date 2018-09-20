National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NOV opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.21, a PEG ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.94.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 3,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $178,106.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $3,282,161.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,855.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,995 shares of company stock worth $27,870,170 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 113,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.