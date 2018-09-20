National CineMedia (NCMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.50

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 18003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.88, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $717.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.63.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). National CineMedia had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 29,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $251,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 258,378 shares of company stock worth $2,215,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 431.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 51.2% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 181.4% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

