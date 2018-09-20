Nancy G. Mistretta Sells 6,300 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $484,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SMG opened at $79.13 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $994.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

