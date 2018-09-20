Namecoin Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00025684 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Bitsane, Livecoin and Bleutrade. Namecoin has a total market cap of $24.81 million and $163,778.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,553.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.15 or 0.06990378 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.01340516 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00052509 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 189% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004188 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002382 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000239 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Bitsane, C-Patex, Altcoin Trader, WEX, Bleutrade, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

