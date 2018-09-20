Myomo (MYO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Myomo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 257.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 243.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Account Management LLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.