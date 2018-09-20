Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Receives $84.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, CFO Malynda K. West sold 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $349,130.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 48,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,092,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,325,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,808 over the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 63.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 14.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 71.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 99.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. 5,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

