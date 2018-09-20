MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Receives $101.17 Average PT from Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $132,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $716,376.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,008,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,115,000 after purchasing an additional 140,430 shares during the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 2,487,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 160,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,654,000 after purchasing an additional 326,394 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 111,652 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.29. 5,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,773. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.43 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

