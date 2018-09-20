Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 3,540.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 21.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.06.

RIO opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

