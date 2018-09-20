Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 766 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Centene by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 472,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,071,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $143.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $148.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.