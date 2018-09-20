Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hess (HES)

Hess (NYSE:HES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KLR Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

NYSE:HES opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.42. Hess has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $71.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 59.77%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hess will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $754,121.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,007.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $696,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 23.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 36.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 34,398 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2,541.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 69,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

