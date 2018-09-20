Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,428,040 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 641,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HP were worth $123,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $184,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Maxim Group raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

In related news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $193,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

