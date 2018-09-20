Morgan Stanley Lowers Bank Ozk (OZK) Price Target to $52.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s previous close.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $53.70.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $252.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 41.20%. equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank Ozk stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

