Morgan Stanley Buys 73,387 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $126,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,222,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $76.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $69.99 and a one year high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.