Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 25,733 Shares of Novanta Inc (NOVT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 74.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,733 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,898,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,610,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,043,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,023,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Novanta by 2,977.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 239,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.

In other news, VP Peter L. Chang sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $259,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.60. Novanta Inc has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.26 million. Novanta had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.