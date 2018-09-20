Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $66.38 Million in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Stock

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,375,000. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 3.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,954,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.92 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.