Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,049,000 after purchasing an additional 246,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after acquiring an additional 221,582 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 774,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 460,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $660,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,386.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Rubino sold 34,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $2,076,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 383,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,089,515.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,512 shares of company stock worth $15,670,247. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

