Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp makes up 0.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,008.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,762 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 458.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 102.5% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 3,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,048.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

TBK stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.86 million. research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

