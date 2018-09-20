Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.56.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $2,659,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,726,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 181 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $25,332.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,125 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,259 shares of company stock worth $25,151,897. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,779,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 18,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $133.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $100.26 and a 52-week high of $152.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

