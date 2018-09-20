Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 93,631 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 34,171.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,631 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL opened at $47.68 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,154.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,947 shares of company stock worth $3,040,430. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.23.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.