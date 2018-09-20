Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2,688.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 16.2% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,924,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 60.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,129,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,600 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Celgene by 4,047.3% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,576,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,810 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Celgene by 245.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,746,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,120 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celgene from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

In other Celgene news, Director John H. Weiland purchased 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

