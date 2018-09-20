Molecular Templates (MTEM) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $5.50. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 42045 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.00.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 509.53%. analysts forecast that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

