Mobile Mini (MINI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MINI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. MED reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

MINI stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.86. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.34 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $6,304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

