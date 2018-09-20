Mithril (MITH) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $114.22 million and $16.87 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004527 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00052006 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00028472 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007738 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010052 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NPER (NPER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,392,092 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, HitBTC, LBank, BitForex, DigiFinex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, ZB.COM and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

