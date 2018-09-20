Minex Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (MINEX)

Minex (CURRENCY:MINEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Minex has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Minex token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Minex has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $24.00 worth of Minex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00278919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00153476 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.42 or 0.06430010 BTC.

Minex Token Profile

Minex’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. Minex’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Minex’s official Twitter account is @MINEX_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minex is minexteam.com

Minex Token Trading

Minex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

