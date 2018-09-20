MINDBODY (MB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at DA Davidson

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) had its price target upped by DA Davidson to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered MINDBODY from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MINDBODY from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded MINDBODY from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MINDBODY from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MINDBODY currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.54.

MB traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,823. MINDBODY has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of -0.19.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.48 million. sell-side analysts expect that MINDBODY will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other MINDBODY news, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $363,796.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $691,111.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,480 over the last three months. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 128,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 71,136 shares during the period. Blueport Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC raised its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 2,655,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,497,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 6,410,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,372,000 after buying an additional 190,189 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

