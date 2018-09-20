Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in TransUnion (TRU)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2,426.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,152 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $53,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,095,000 after buying an additional 1,179,299 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,600,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,200,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 131,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $9,453,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $114,941.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

TRU stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

