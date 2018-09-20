Millennium Management LLC Has $50.70 Million Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 66.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $50,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 24.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,140.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delphi Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Delphi Technologies from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.59. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

