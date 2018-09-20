Millennium Management LLC Acquires 657,294 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 189.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 657,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Nutanix worth $51,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Nutanix by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 8,371 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $416,959.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $303.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 95.75%. sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

