Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488,089 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,569 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 52.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,005,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,879 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Microsoft by 7,456.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $308,968,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $5,060,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,687 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,999.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $2,548,867.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 190,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,814,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 650,042 shares of company stock worth $71,264,850. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $120.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.74.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

