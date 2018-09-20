Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,312 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $42,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 199,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.02.

MU opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,508.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,604,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

