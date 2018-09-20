Michael R. Segner Buys 7,500 Shares of WCF Bancorp Inc (WCFB) Stock

WCF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WCFB) insider Michael R. Segner bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WCFB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881. WCF Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 million, a P/E ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WCF Bancorp stock. Western Standard LLC increased its position in WCF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WCFB) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the quarter. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 3.32% of WCF Bancorp worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCFB shares. ValuEngine raised WCF Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised WCF Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.