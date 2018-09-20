Michael David Kors Sells 179,920 Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Stock

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $13,245,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael David Kors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of Michael Kors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $12,837,292.00.

Shares of KORS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,077. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.11.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura set a $80.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. MKM Partners set a $74.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,939 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $741,120,000 after buying an additional 465,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,538,841 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $302,286,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $176,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,035,745 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,763,621 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $117,457,000 after acquiring an additional 923,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

